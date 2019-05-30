PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Some contrails created by F-35s out of Luke Air Force Base have been generating buzz on social media and not because of the ongoing contrails-chemtrails debate. Some people say the contrails they saw Tuesday appear to be phallic.
Robert Brown tweeted a photo of the penis-shaped trail to Arizona’s Family.
We reached out to Luke to see if the flight pattern that resulted in the contrails was deliberate.
“We’ve seen the photos that have been circulating online from Tuesday afternoon,” a Luke spokesman responded. “56th Fighter Wing senior leadership reviewed the training tapes from the flight and confirmed that F-35s conducting standard fighter training maneuvers Tuesday afternoon in the Gladden and Bagdad military operating airspace resulted in the creation of the contrails. There was no nefarious or inappropriate behavior during the training flight.”
While Luke AFB insists this was an accident, that hasn’t always been the case.
A Navy air crew deliberately left an “obscene image” in the sky over Okanogan County, Washington in 2017, according to CNN.
"US Navy air crew, flying an F/A-18 Growler (Electronic Attack Aircraft) assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 130 based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., flew an air pattern ... that left a condensed air trail resembling an obscene image to observers on the ground," Navy spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Leslie Hubbell said at the time.
(1) comment
sure they were
