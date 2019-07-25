The winning ticket was sold at Bashas at 7586 W Thunderbird Rd. in Peoria. [Photo: The Arizona Lottery)

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Check your ticket; it could be worth a million bucks!

The Arizona Lottery says that someone in Peoria is holding a winning $1 million Powerball ticket from the Wednesday, July 24 drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Bashas at 7586 W Thunderbird Rd. in Peoria. 

The lucky player matched five out of the five numbers but not the Powerball number.

The total cash prize is $1 million. 

Wednesday's winning numbers were 22, 29, 35, 53, 56 with Powerball number 13.

Arizona players have been lucky lately.

Just last month, a $14 million winning ticket was sold at a Goodyear Circle K.

Also in June, a Kingman player won a $150K jackpot.

 

robertscomputer
robertscomputer

So how do you get 1 million out of a person?[scared]

