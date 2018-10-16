PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Dreaming of winning the Arizona lottery? You’re not alone!
The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be $654 million for Tuesday’s drawing.
Here are the luckiest places to buy a Mega Millions ticket in Arizona:
1) 7-Eleven, 4840 N. 67th Avenue, Phoenix ($1,000,000 ticket sold in 2018)
2) R-G Mini Mart, 12239 NW Grand Avenue, El Mirage ($1,000,000 ticket sold in 2018)
3) Circle K, 2012 W. Southern Avenue, Mesa ($1,000,000 ticket sold in 2018)
4) Circle K, 18675 S. Nogales Highway, Green Valley ($30,000 ticket sold in 2018)
5) ASL Phoenix Terminal 1, 4740 E University Drive, Phoenix ($20,000 ticket sold in 2017)
6) Fastrip Food Store, 2199 Highway 95, Bullhead City ($20,000 ticket sold in 2017)
7) Fry’s Food Store, 4315 W. Bell Road, Glendale ($20,000 ticket sold in 2017)
8) Bashas’, 650 Finney Flat Road, Camp Verde ($20,000 ticket sold in 2018)
9) Bashas’, 8423 E. McDonald Drive, Scottsdale ($15,000 ticket sold in 2017)
10) Circle K, 3435 W. Deer Valley Road, Phoenix ($10,000 ticket sold in 2018)
11) Grab N Go, 794 N. McQueen Road, Gilbert ($10,000 ticket sold in 2018)
12) Fry’s Food Store, 15510 W. Bell Road, Surprise ($10,000 ticket sold in 2017)
13) Grand Canyon Travel Center, 4315 W. Bell Road, Glendale ($10,000 ticket sold in 2017)
14) Fry’s Food Store, 4315 W. Bell Road, Glendale ($10,000 ticket sold in 2017)
15) McNeece Mart, 796 S. 4th Avenue, Yuma ($10,000 ticket sold in 2017)
16) QuikTrip, 8302 W. Buckeye Road, Tolleson ($10,000 ticket sold in 2017)
17) Good 2 Go, 915 W. Beale Street, Kingman ($10,000 ticket sold in 2017)
18) Carioca, 1166 N. Higley Road, Mesa ($10,000 ticket sold in 2017)
19) Circle K, 9002 N. 47th Avenue, Glendale ($10,000 ticket sold in 2018)
20) Circle K, 10068 W. Highway 69, Mayer ($10,000 ticket sold in 2018)
