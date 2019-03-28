MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - If you bought your Powerball tickets in Mesa, better check them again.
Two big winners have not yet come forward as of Thursday night.
Employees at the Speedsmart on Gilbert and Brown roads want to know which one of their customers is $50,000 richer.
“We don't know who it is, no,” said employee Chalene Graham.
[WATCH: 2 big winning lottery tickets sold in Mesa]
And there's an even bigger winner in Mesa. Someone is holding a $1 million ticket.
It was sold just 3-and-a-half miles down the road at the Circle K at the corner of Main Street and Val Vista Drive.
"I almost bought one yesterday and then I got distracted. I guess I wish I’d have done it now,” said Tom Blackwood, as he was stopping at the Circle K.
Word of this big prize has people like Robert Mace double-checking their tickets, hopeful they'll be the winner.
“Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades,” said Mace. “I think it's too damn bad it wasn't me."
Both prizes are still unclaimed.
“I’ve got to buy more tickets I guess, huh?” said Lyle Monroe, another Circle K regular.
The Circle K where the million-dollar ticket was sold will receive a $7,500 commission check. The Speed Mart will not get any commission, but employees expect they will sell a lot more Powerball tickets in the future to people hoping lightning strikes twice. Speed Mart will get a percentage of those sales.
There were two more winning $50,000 Powerball tickets sold at the following Arizona locations:
• Fast Market: 5005 N. La Canada Drive, Tucson.
• Basha's: 10325 E. Riggs Road, Sun Lakes.
The winning numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number is 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.