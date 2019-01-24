PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deceptively simple term, the word “nurse” is actually an umbrella for a variety of health-care professionals.
The one that comes to mind when most people hear the word is a registered nurse, or RN.
But another kind of nurse has made headlines in recent days. A licensed practical nurse named Nathan Sutherland allegedly raped and impregnated an incapacitated patient at the long-term care facility where he worked from 2012 until Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. That patient gave birth to a baby boy on Dec. 29, 2018.
So, what’s the difference between an LPN, like Sutherland, and an RN?
In short, it’s the amount of education required and the amount of responsibility bestowed.
Like an RN, an LPN must complete a board-approved program, pass an exam and be licensed by the state.
Most LPN tracks are about a year.
Becoming an RN takes longer and requires more in-depth education. The Arizona College of Nursing, for example, has a three-year “accelerated” track to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. RNs also must sit an exam and be licensed by the state.
The duties of an LPN as compared to an RN are decidedly limited.
“LPNs are nurses. They just have a different (smaller) scope of practice than an RN,” explained Elisabeth Capron, a registered nurse and certified pediatric nurse.
She worked as an LPN at Hacienda HealthCare for a short time while in nursing school years ago. While Capron has had no connection to the facility for quite some time now and never worked with Sutherland, she did shed some light on what LPNs can and cannot do.
“Generally, [an LPN] can’t push IV medications or start IV meds," she explained. They also have to have their work signed off by an RN under whose supervision they work. They can’t do certain types of assessments.”
Some of the most common duties of an LPN involve monitoring vitals and seeing to the comfort of their patients.
Many LPNs get their certifications after working as certified nursing assistants or CNAs.
Some LPNs go on to become RNs like Capron did.
According documents provided to Arizona's Family by an inside source, Sutherland wanted to "get RN program going" and "gather info on NP programs."
An NP is a nurse practioner. NPs have a master's or doctoral degree and have advanced clinical training beyond that of an RN.
NPs can order, perform and read a variety of tests, including lab work and X-rays. They also can diagnose and treat acute and chronic conditions and prescribe medication.
