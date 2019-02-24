PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- There were lots of hugs and tears Sunday morning as 150 National Guard members were deployed to Afghanistan.
The 253rd Engineer Battalion will spend 12 months overseas.
The soldiers were recognized at a deployment departure ceremony Sunday at the Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix.
For one family, the goodbyes were especially tough: a father and son were being deployed at the same time.
Specialist Kyle Kirby says this is his first deployment. He and his wife, Paige, just got married in December.
But Kirby has a familiar face being deployed at the same time: his dad.
"I won't necessarily see him but our paths may cross," Kirby says. "But to be able to have him over there with me? I feel good about it."
