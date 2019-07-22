PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Family friends have organized a candlelight vigil Monday evening for the 14-year-old Glendale girl killed in a weekend crash involving a garbage truck.
[PHOTOS: 14-year-old Ella Thomas]
Police say Ella was riding in a car with four other teens just after 4:30 a.m. when that car collided with a garbage truck.
[WATCH: Witness account of dump truck crash that kills teen in Glendale]
Family friends describe Ella as a tall, athletic and sweet girl who was very involved in volleyball and basketball.
The 14-year-old went to Desert Sky Middle School and was about to be a freshman at Deer Valley High School. The first day of school is Wednesday, August 7.
The vigil in Ella's memory is scheduled to be held Monday at 6:30 p.m., at the scene of the crash on the southeast corner of 51st Ave and Thunderbird Road.
Ella is survived by her mom, dad, brother, and two sisters. She was the youngest of four siblings.
Friends and loved ones have already started leaving candles, flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and photos at the site.
A Go Fund Me site has been set up to support Ella's family.
(6) comments
According to the info provided by other news sources, the driver (16 yo male) of the car she was traveling in, FAILED to stop at a RED light @ the intersection. Now, he's gonna have to live with that guilt for the rest of his life... Sad. May the young lady RIP
And of course her relatives are begging for cash on gofundme. Sounds like the whole family is screwed up. I have a very responsible 14 year old grandson and his parents would not allow him to be out at 4:30 AM, of course he had most likely been out all night.
430 am. 14.... seems off to me. Poor girl.
Five teens in a car at 4:30 am? I thought there was laws against a certain number of teenagers in a car at one time. Sad outcome.
Ella was riding in a car with four other teens just after 4:30 a.m. when that car collided with a garbage truck......um......what was a 14 year old doing out at that hour with other teens?....
I thought the same things
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.