PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Family and friends held a candlelight vigil Monday evening for the 14-year-old Glendale girl killed in a weekend crash involving a garbage truck.
Police say Ella was riding in a car with four other teens just after 4:30 a.m. when that car collided with a garbage truck.
Family friends describe Ella as a tall, athletic and sweet girl who was very involved in volleyball and basketball.
"She ran with the boys like there was no tomorrow. She just had a beautiful soul and beautiful spirit and she's going to be missed very much," said Shauna Bradley, a family friend.
The 14-year-old went to Desert Sky Middle School and was about to be a freshman at Deer Valley High School. The first day of school is Wednesday, August 7.
"She was really good at basketball. All the teachers loved her," said Sara Kinnett, Ella's classmate.
Ella was the youngest in her family.
"It's not fair," said Bradley. "It's not fair to lose someone like that in such a horrible way."
The vigil in Ella's memory was held Monday at 6:30 p.m., at the scene of the crash on the southeast corner of 51st Ave and Thunderbird Road.
"Nobody ever knows why this stuff happens, especially to people like Ella-- she never did anything wrong, she was so genuine and sweet and sincere," said Jade Robey, Ella’s teammate at school.
Ella is survived by her mom, dad, brother, and two sisters.
Friends and loved ones have already started leaving candles, flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and photos at the site.
A Go Fund Me site has been set up to support Ella's family.
Great parenting. Letting your 14yo daughter run around with other teens in violation of the curfew law. Maybe, just maybe, if you were truly caring parents you would have had your daughter at home during the curfew. If you had, she'd still be here.
don't be an a**hole you stupid f*ck
Aubrey you and your comments are ridiculously mormon. Shutup
Before you all start criticizing a poor dead girl who was active, consider critically thinking about why rather assuming. Hopefully, you all could consider thinking about someone other than yourselves for once.
Is there still a curfew for certain ages...can't be out after ?? Used to be....maybe no longer a law?
This whole thing smells mormon.
You are a loser and a piece of garbage. Please go die as soon as possible you dirt bag scum of the earth
According to the info provided by other news sources, the driver (16 yo male) of the car she was traveling in, FAILED to stop at a RED light @ the intersection. Now, he's gonna have to live with that guilt for the rest of his life... Sad. May the young lady RIP
And of course her relatives are begging for cash on gofundme. Sounds like the whole family is screwed up. I have a very responsible 14 year old grandson and his parents would not allow him to be out at 4:30 AM, of course he had most likely been out all night.
teenagers have a whole other life that adults don't know about, so for all you know your perfect little grandson could be out doing some sh*t you would never expect. all due respect, if you have nothing nice to say then you should probably hush up (:
430 am. 14.... seems off to me. Poor girl.
Five teens in a car at 4:30 am? I thought there was laws against a certain number of teenagers in a car at one time. Sad outcome.
Ella was riding in a car with four other teens just after 4:30 a.m. when that car collided with a garbage truck......um......what was a 14 year old doing out at that hour with other teens?....
I thought the same things
