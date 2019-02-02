PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- About a hundred people showed up Saturday evening to remember a little boy who was killed last week when he was hit by a car.
Loved ones gathered in Phoenix with signs, cards and candles.
Branden Weaver, Jr. was hit by a car Thursday afternoon near 27th and Maryland avenues in Phoenix.
Police said it appeared Branden Weaver Jr. darted in the street between two parked vehicles, when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 71-year-old man.
Police said the driver stayed at the scene and there were no signs of impairment or excessive speed.
After Branden died, handwritten notes and balloons soon covered the fence near where the accident happened.
And that was the site of vigil Saturday evening.
Those attending the vigil signed posters in memory of Branden.
Family members there shared memories of Branden, and said he'll be remembered as always happy and energetic.
"He was so nice, he was so sweet. He loved everybody,” his mom, Erika Lewis told us.
Still in shock by what happened, Lewis says she's angry with the driver who hit her son.
“The injuries that my baby suffered, there's no way he was driving the speed limit,” she said.
Branden's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses, while neighbors want changes to be made to slow traffic through their street.
“I wish they would help and come put speed bumps out there. They need speed bumps in this area for these babies, it's dangerous out here,” said neighbor Denise Nealy.
Family say Branden was always happy and energetic. People have been signing posters in memory of him. At least 100 people are at this vigil #azfamily pic.twitter.com/SqiWKywMK4— Ryan Simms (@RyanTVNews) February 3, 2019
A somber show of support: a vigil is constantly growing for little Branden Weaver Jr, the 5 yr old hit and killed by a car this week #azfamily pic.twitter.com/i3rmjN9bQ0— Ryan Simms (@RyanTVNews) February 3, 2019
