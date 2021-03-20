PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Family and activists gathered in Phoenix on Saturday, demanding justice for Anthony Cano. The 17-year-old was shot by Chandler police on January 2 and later died at the hospital. Now, they are calling on Officer Chase Bebak-Miller, who shot Cano, to be fired and criminally prosecuted.

"Never did I think his life would be taken by an officer. Never did I think this kid wouldn't be standing next to us living on," said Marcus Cano, Anthony's cousin.

Earlier this month, Chandler police released unedited body camera video that shows the incident that happened at Gazelle Meadows Park in Chandler. Officers said they tried to stop Cano while he was riding his bike, and, when he didn't stop, Bebak-Miller started chasing him. Police say the teen pulled out a gun.

Teen shot by Chandler officer at Gazelle Meadows Park dies at the hospital According to Chandler police, 17-year-old Anthony Bernal Cano died, three weeks after being shot in Gazelle Meadows Park near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.

However, family said the video clearly shows Cano was throwing it to the side, but the officer shot him anyway. Family says Bebak-Miller used excessive force when he shot Cano a second time while he was lying on the ground. "When he fell, he wasn't a threat to the officer at that time," said Eva Cano, Anthony's aunt.

Bebak-Miller is on paid leave but family said that is not enough. The case is now with the Maricopa County District Attorney's office for review. Family and activists want Bebak-Miller fired, arrested and prosecuted.