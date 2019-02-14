MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There are many ways to say “I love you,” but fewer Americans are saying it with a piece of mail.
Over the past five years, the U.S. Postal Service has reported a drop in letter volume of about 12 billion letters per year.
But physical notes still hold a lot of sentimental value to those who have received them.
"I haven't seen this stuff in almost 30 years now," said Navy veteran Dan Wilson as he opened up a box of letters he received while in the service.
Rifling through the letters, Wilson noted how personal missives held special meaning – especially from romantic interests.
"The emotions in how they write, when you know the person," Wilson said.
Though there are some people trying to preserve the art of physical messages.
"I think it does take us back to a time where I think everything in life was at a slower pace," said Bill Wahl, owner of Mesa Typewriter Exchange.
Wahl says he’s been keeping busy with repairs and sales because he’s one of the few typewriter shops left in the country. He says many people come in longing for the tactile feel of a typewriter.
"I thought that it was maybe just me that reminisces and has those thoughts. I get a lot of people in here with those same feelings," Wahl said.
There’s a permanence to paper that many say they enjoy.
"To understand how you got where you're at,” said Theodore Munk, who says he’s gotten thousands of pages written on typewriters. "I think that's an important thing to preserve."
But even as words on paper may live on, time also continues on.
“Life was just different for me back then versus now,” Wilson said.
And as Wilson looked at the letters of a former girlfriend, he noted that not all love is meant to last as long as the paper it’s written on.
