PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Saturday evening, for the third day in a row, crowds hit the streets of Phoenix to protest over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died during an encounter with police in Minneapolis. Looters also surrounded the Scottsdale Fashion Center area on Saturday night.
Around 7:30 p.m., people gathered again at the state Capitol in downtown Phoenix expressing their grief and anger like many across the country. They could be heard chanting phrases like "No justice, no peace." Some protesters spoke to the crowds, giving words of power and hope.
Protester speaking to crowd in downtown Phoenix:
Later in the night, on 7th Avenue and Roosevelt Street, protesters could be seen marching up and down the road. At one point, it looked like protesters were heading to Interstate 10, where they could've potentially disrupted traffic. Authorities set up a perimeter to avoid that from happening. Sometime around 10:30 p.m. tear gas was released in downtown Phoenix after protesters set off some type of firecrackers.
Rioters attack Arizona's Family crew member in Scottsdale [Warning: Viewer's discretion advised]:
Around the same time in Scottsdale, protests shifted from peaceful to violent very quickly. Police announced that there was some damage done to businesses near Fashion Square Mall. Even a guard protecting an Arizona's Family reporter covering the rioting was attacked.
Some property damage to businesses in the area of Fashion Square Mall. Camelback Rd, Scottsdale Rd, Goldwater Bl closed to vehicle traffic. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Aa0kZP58cd— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) May 31, 2020
What has happened Saturday night is a continuation of incidents that took place Thursday and Friday night. Arizona's Family crews witnessed Phoenix Police vehicles being smashed and businesses being vandalized. Arizona's Family reporter Briana Whitney was also nearly tackled Friday night.
Raw Video of Arizona's Family reporter nearly tackled at Phoenix protest:
Thursday night's protests ended with eight people getting arrested while two people were arrested on Friday night. Saturday morning, City of Phoenix employees were left with a lot to clean up from the protesting aftermath.