CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Attention East Valley drivers, portions of the Loop 202 (San Tan) will be closing in both directions for two weekends in May.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to repair 21 miles of the Loop 202 in Chandler, Gilbert and Mesa.
The freeway will be closed for an “urgently needed” project which includes filling numerous potholes and preserving the pavement surface.
[RELATED: Phoenix area freeway surfaces nearing 'end of life']
ADOT is blaming a wet winter and heavy traffic for the pavement damage. They plan to use a fog seal treatment to help offsets to effects of aging and drying in older pavement, including rubberized asphalt.
This project will cost taxpayers $624,385. It does not include the stretch of the Loop 202 from the Loop 101 to Interstate 10 which also has numerous potholes and surface damages. There is no word when this stretch of roadway will be repaired.
[Check your area: Potholes, cracks on Phoenix area freeways]
Loop 202 closure information from ADOT:
May 3-6, 2019
The Loop 202 will be closed in both directions between the US 60 and Williams Field Road from 10 p.m. Friday, May 3, to 3 a.m. Monday, May 6. Also:
State Route 24 will be closed at Ellsworth Road.
The interchange ramps from east and westbound US 60 to westbound Loop 202 will be closed.
The Loop 202 on- and off-ramps at Baseline, Guadalupe, Elliot, Hawes, Power, Higley and Williams Field roads will be closed.
May 10-13, 2019:
The Loop 202 will be closed in both directions between Williams Field Road and the Loop 101 from 10 p.m. Friday, May 10, to 3 a.m. Monday, May 13. Also:
The interchange ramp from southbound Loop 101 to eastbound Loop 202 will be closed.
The ramp from Williams Field Road to westbound Loop 202 will be closed, as well as the Loop 202 on- and off-ramps at Santan Village Parkway, Val Vista Drive, Gilbert, Cooper and McQueen roads, Arizona Avenue and Alma School, Dobson and Price roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.