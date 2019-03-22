PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A police situation has closed the northbound lanes of Loop 101 at Thunderbird Road in Peoria.
The Peoria Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety have responded to the incident.
[LATEST: Traffic conditions]
Crime scene tape has surrounded a canal in the area and at least one car can be seen crashed from our news chopper.
The northbound Loop 101 is closed from Peoria Avenue to Thunderbird Road. Traffic is reentering at Thunderbird Road.
There is no estimated time to reopen.
No additional details have been released.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
CLOSED: L-101 Agua Fria northbound from Peoria to Thunderbird because of police activity. Traffic can reenter at Thunderbird. No estimated time to reopen. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/6yB6fafGlp— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 22, 2019
(2) comments
I just drove southbound by that and I feel for those northbound people! The should be closing the on ramps northbound all the way up to the incident, I noticed they were all full also.
91st ave on ramp should be closed, passed by there
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.