A police situation has closed the Loop 101 in Peoria.

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a murder that occurred on the Loop 101 in Peoria on Friday morning. 

DPS confirmed they are investigating a crash and a homicide on northbound Loop 101 near the Thunderbird off-ramp. 

The northbound lanes of the Loop 101 from Peoria Avenue to Thunderbird Road will remain closed for most of the day. There is no estimated time to reopen.

[LATEST: Traffic conditions]

Crime scene tape has surrounded a canal in the area and at least one car can be seen crashed from our news chopper. 

No additional details have been released. 

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.

 

(2) comments

theazdude
theazdude

I just drove southbound by that and I feel for those northbound people! The should be closing the on ramps northbound all the way up to the incident, I noticed they were all full also.

crasher13
crasher13

91st ave on ramp should be closed, passed by there

