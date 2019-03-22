PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a murder that occurred on the Loop 101 in Peoria on Friday morning.
DPS confirmed they are investigating a crash and a homicide on northbound Loop 101 near the Thunderbird off-ramp.
The northbound lanes of the Loop 101 from Peoria Avenue to Thunderbird Road will remain closed for most of the day. There is no estimated time to reopen.
[LATEST: Traffic conditions]
Crime scene tape has surrounded a canal in the area and at least one car can be seen crashed from our news chopper.
No additional details have been released.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
We can confirm we are investigating a crash and a homicide on NB L-101 just prior to the Thunderbird off-ramp. The freeway will remain closed for most of the day. We hope to have additional information later this morning. @ArizonaDOT— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 22, 2019
CLOSED: L-101 Agua Fria northbound from Peoria to Thunderbird because of police activity. Traffic can reenter at Thunderbird. No estimated time to reopen. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/6yB6fafGlp— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 22, 2019
(2) comments
I just drove southbound by that and I feel for those northbound people! The should be closing the on ramps northbound all the way up to the incident, I noticed they were all full also.
91st ave on ramp should be closed, passed by there
