PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/ADOT) – A deadly crash closed the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 Agua Fria overnight in Phoenix.
Northbound Loop 101 Agua Fria reopened at Indian School Road following the crash that closed the freeway near Camelback Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The deadly crash involved one vehicle, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
All northbound traffic was forced to exit at Indian School. Drivers were advised to then head east to 91st Avenue, north to Camelback and west to re-enter the freeway.
Northbound Loop 101 was closed just after 1:30 a.m. and reopened at 3 a.m. Southbound lanes are unaffected.
No further details were released.
UPDATE: L-101 Agua Fria NB has REOPENED at Indian School. https://t.co/rQoLHE9f0m— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 10, 2018
L-101 NB: The freeway is CLOSED at Indian School due to a crash near Camelback. All traffic must exit at Indian School. Drivers can then head east to 91st Avenue, north to Camelback, and west to re-enter the freeway. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/358ILoOtb4— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 10, 2018
