PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coronavirus didn't seem to stop people from cooling off and gathering at the Salt River Sunday. One viewer sent us drone video showing long lines and massive crowds at the Salt River Tubing around 10 a.m.

"I am not too worried about the whole corona, COVID thing. I feel like it is fine being around people," said Joi Winstead, who was a part of the crowd.

Along the river, some said they were being responsible and staying away from other groups.

"Keep our distance, our social distance, and just making sure that we are doing our own thing really," said Manny Sanchez.

But for those who think we are out of the woods, health experts warn as Americans let down their guard, infections will likely rise.

"There are super-spreader events when people come together because of the nature of this virus and because of asymptomatic spread. And people aren't intentionally spreading the virus," said Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator.

Salt River Tubing sent us this statement: