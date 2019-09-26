CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The lockdown for two schools in Chandler is over after police said an armed man was reported in the area.
It all started when a woman called 911 at around 12:30 p.m. and said that her husband, later identified as Robert Hise, was chasing her down the street with a gun near McClintock Drive and Chandler Boulevard, police said.
Police say the woman is safe and not injured.
Kyrene del Pueblo Middle School and Kyrene de la Paloma Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 1:45 p.m. while police looked for the Hise.
Just before 4 p.m., the lockdown was lifted, police said.
Police said they were looking for the 54-year-old just east of the junior high school, from Twelve Oaks Boulevard to Stellar Parkway and Folley Street to Earhart Way.
Just before 5 p.m., officers said they couldn't find him and cleared the scene.
Hise is still considered armed and dangerous, police said.
The photo of him is a MVD picture from 2014.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
