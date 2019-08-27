LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) --A lockdown has been lifted at a clinic on the Gila River Indian Community.
The Gila River Police Department says that the Komatke clinic, the Gila Crossing north campus and the District 6 Service Center were all on lockdown earlier Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly after 4 p.m., Gila River police announced the lockdown had been lifted at all facilities.
The areas affected are all near 51st Avenue and Pecos Road in Laveen.
Gila River PD says they are searching for the whereabouts of Brandon Talamantez.
They say he is armed and dangerous and advise to not confront him.
Gila River PD will have heavy patrols on the west side of the Komatke community with traffic stops and security checks being enforced.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Talamentez is advised to call 911.
Refresh this page for more on this developing story from azfamily.com.