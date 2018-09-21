CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- The lockdown has been lifted at Chandler High School after a woman tried to strike a police officer with her car at the school's parking lot Friday morning.
According to the Chandler Police Department, a school resource officer contacted a woman in a red Chevy passenger vehicle in the parking lot of the school.
@ChandlerPolice working incident at Chandler High School. CHS is on lockdown for precaution only; no danger to students on campus. Campus is secure & safe. Actively searching for suspect in neighborhood south of school. Officers on campus investigating. pic.twitter.com/wtVNlEE40E— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) September 21, 2018
Police say the female suspect then fled from the officer and then crashed her car into another vehicle in the parking lot.
The woman then attempted to strike the officer with the vehicle before driving through a fence, police said.
The suspect then fled the scene and abandoned her vehicle in a neighborhood a few blocks south of the high school.
Chandler High School was on lockdown for precautionary purposes but has since been lifted.
At this time, police are still looking for the female suspect.
Police say there is no danger to students at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.