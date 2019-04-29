SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) In the aftermath of Saturday’s shooting at the Chabad of Poway that killed one and injured three others, some synagogues in the Valley are reviewing their own security procedures.
“One asks, here in America, why is this happening?” said Rabbi Micah Caplan of Congregation Or Tzion in Scottsdale.
WATCH VIDEO: San Diego synagogue attack a wake-up call for Valley places of worship
Caplan says his synagogue used to have an open-door policy, but in recent years they’ve reversed course, as houses of worship have become targets.
“It’s been really hard to see our world now where we can’t always keep our doors open," says Caplan.
[RELATED: In the past 6 weeks, churches, mosques and a synagogue have been attacked]
Congregation Or Tzion’s doors are locked on weekdays, with staff utilizing intercom and surveillance systems.
They also use armed guards during most services.
“For quite some time we’ve had armed security,” Caplan said. “And that hasn’t changed.”
In the wake of Saturday’s attack, Phoenix police say they've been in touch with faith leaders.
“Each patrol precinct will increase patrols at our faith-based locations of worship,” Phoenix Police Detective Luis Samuido said in a statement.
But amid the violence, rabbis like Caplan say worshippers shouldn’t be afraid.
“How do we respond to moments like this?” Caplan asked. “Coming together.”
Did anyone else hear about the mass shooting in Baltimore?
