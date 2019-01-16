MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Some Valley restaurants are doing their part and offering free meals to help federal employees affected by the government shutdown.
Waldo’s BBQ has announced that all federal government employees and their families not receiving paychecks may receive free dine-in meals at Waldo’s every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. until the shutdown is resolved.
The offer is good at both Waldo's Mesa and Gilbert locations.
Simply show a federal government employment ID and you will receive a complimentary dinner including an entree, side dish and drink from a menu created especially for this difficult time.
Customers on Waldo's Facebook page left comments like "What an awesome thing to do! Sharing this now! I wish more businesses would do this..... Best BBQ joint in town."
The restaurant issued this statement:
"Waldo’s BBQ does not wish to make any political statement with this offer, but simply wants to assist our fellow hardworking citizens during a situation that is outside their control. We have offered a 15 percent discount to all levels of government employees on Thursdays for over 20 years and will resume so once this crisis has ended."
Barrio Cafe (home to Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza) is making a similar offer.
The restaurant is offering furloughed government employees to stop by and show your "Zero Net Federal Government pay stub" and matching I.D. The meal and dessert are free.
The restaurant is offering: "A beer or SinPaga Margarita for $1 (can't give liquor away - or we would as well.)"
Comments on the Barrio Cafe Facebook page include:
"Thank you Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza for your big heart and true moral compass."
and "Wow...what a wonderful gift to federal employees shut out and not being paid. We love Barrio Cafe and now we love you all more."
[RELATED: Current shutdown breaks record for longest government shutdown in US history]
And other restaurants across the nation are offering free meal deals to help our furloughed workers.
This week, celeb chef José Andrés opened a kitchen and cafe on Pennsylvania Avenue between the U.S. Capitol and the White House. It will serve a rotating menu of free hot meals between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily to federal workers with valid ID, along with meals for workers to take home to their families.
Big news! We will open a kitchen on Pennsylvania Ave this week to join private sector effort to feed federal employees during the shutdown. It’s only fair to feed Americans in need! #ChefsForFeds 👨🍳👩🍳🥘 Follow @WCKitchen for more details! pic.twitter.com/PRBtlaNug6— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 14, 2019
.@WCKitchen welcomes Senators & Representatives to help feed hardworking gov’t employees at #ChefsForFeds kitchen on Pennsylvania Ave. Only ask is you must bring a member of the opposite party! By working together we will make fighting hunger a bipartisan issue @GOP @TheDemocrats pic.twitter.com/Q5s27KCV1q— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 15, 2019
