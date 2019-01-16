(3TV/CBS5) -- As the government shutdown drags on, thousands of employees have been left in the lurch with no paychecks. Now, many Phoenix-area restaurants are offering free meals and deep discounts to furloughed employees in our state.
WALDO'S BBQ
Waldo’s BBQ has announced that all federal government employees and their families not receiving paychecks may receive free dine-in meals at Waldo’s every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. until the shutdown is resolved. The offer is good at both Waldo's Mesa and Gilbert locations. Simply show a federal government employment ID and you will receive a complimentary dinner including an entree, side dish and drink from a menu created especially for this difficult time.
BARRIO CAFE
Barrio Cafe (home to Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza) is making a similar offer. The restaurant is offering furloughed government employees to stop by and show your "Zero Net Federal Government pay stub" and matching I.D. The meal and dessert are free. The restaurant is offering: "A beer or SinPaga Margarita for $1.
RIOT HOSPITALITY GROUP
(Farm & Craft, Hand Cut, Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, El Hefe and Riot House)
All weekend long, local restaurant group Riot Hospitality Group is offering furloughed workers a break at their nine Valley-area restaurants. Those include Farm & Craft, Hand Cut, Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, El Hefe and Riot House. Simply show your Federal government ID and receive a free entree Friday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 20.
MODERN MARKET
Modern Market is also offering a deal to "help federal Government employees move forward." Just resent your federal government ID every Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to close to receive a complimentary grain bowl. The special runs until the shutdown ends. It excludes airport and university locations.
RIGATONY'S AUTHENTIC ITALIAN
RigaTony's Authentic Italian restaurant in Tempe is helping out by offering one free lunch or dinner entree and a soft drink, tea or coffee every day until our government shutdown is over. Please show your government I.D. to the manager. and staffers at the family-owned restaurant "will be happy to treat you to a delicious meal with our thanks for your service & contribution in these trying times." This can be enjoyed for dine-in only once a day for either lunch or dinner.
THE BRASS TAP
The Brass Tap in downtown Gilbert wants to thank government workers for their service by offering 50 percent off all handheld menu items Monday-Thursday from open through 6 p.m.
Handheld menu items include burgers, tacos, flatbreads, wraps, pizzas, sliders and more! Ask your server for details. Not valid with any other offer. "We love you; thank you for everything you do!" the restaurant posted.
JUSTICE BROTHERS U-PICK
How about some free citrus? American agriculture depends on dozens of federal programs and thousands of federal employees to make producing food and fiber possible. Justice Brothers U-Pick in Surprise says "To give our thanks to the hardworking folks who are currently furloughed, we'd like to offer a free bag of citrus to any federal worker affected by the shutdown until it ends. Flash your federal ID, and the fruit is yours."
SCOOPWELL'S DOUGH BAR
Scoopwell's is offering a deal for a sweet treat. Show your federal employee government ID and get 15 percent off your entire purchase at Scoopwell's, a new edible cookie dough shop at Uptown Plaza in Phoenix. The deal is valid until the federal government shutdown ends.
Many other restaurants across the nation are offering free meal deals to help our furloughed workers.
This week, celeb chef José Andrés opened a kitchen and cafe on Pennsylvania Avenue between the U.S. Capitol and the White House. It will serve a rotating menu of free hot meals between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily to federal workers with valid ID, along with meals for workers to take home to their families.
Big news! We will open a kitchen on Pennsylvania Ave this week to join private sector effort to feed federal employees during the shutdown. It’s only fair to feed Americans in need! #ChefsForFeds 👨🍳👩🍳🥘 Follow @WCKitchen for more details! pic.twitter.com/PRBtlaNug6— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 14, 2019
.@WCKitchen welcomes Senators & Representatives to help feed hardworking gov’t employees at #ChefsForFeds kitchen on Pennsylvania Ave. Only ask is you must bring a member of the opposite party! By working together we will make fighting hunger a bipartisan issue @GOP @TheDemocrats pic.twitter.com/Q5s27KCV1q— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 15, 2019
