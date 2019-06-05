PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Big sales mean big returns for the Arizona Lottery.
"The first time we've ever broken $1 billion, and we've done it a month before the end of the fiscal year," said John Gilliand, the Arizona Lottery's spokesman.
All that big money doesn't just go to the winners.
"Last year, we returned $212 million to our beneficiaries. This year, already $220 million and we will return even more," said Gilliand.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is one of the beneficiaries.
"It's a crucial funding source for us because we don't get any money from the state's general fund," said Tom Cadden with Arizona Game and Fish.
Provided through the Heritage Fund, they normally receive $10 million. That money is used to make habitat improvements and education projects. It also goes toward animals.
"Threaten and endangered species, some that have benefited, bald eagles, California condors, flat-tailed horn lizards, Apache trout and black-footed ferrets," said Cadden.
It's not just beneficiaries. The lottery has returned $78 million in commissions to their retailers across the state.
The Arizona Lottery believes the spike in sales is a combination of a good economy and record jackpots.
"When you start talking hundreds of millions and billions in prizes, people's imagination start to fire up, and they start to think, 'How would this change my life?'" said Gilliand.
They have a goal of $1 billion in sales and $250 million in beneficiary money. They've hit the $1 billion mark.
"But we won't hit the 250 in return but who knows next year," said Gilliand.
For beneficiaries, the work the Arizona Lottery is doing is wonderful.
"We are grateful to the lottery and people of Arizona for their support," said Cadden.
