PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Healthcare in Arizona could be one step closer to changing after a group turned in hundreds of thousands of signatures for their ballot initiative.

"We want to help in any way, so it was amazing to see that turnout," said Ruth Warren, who's a registered nurse and involved with Healthcare Rising Arizona, which is the group behind the initiative "Stop Surprise Billing and Protect Patients Act."

Healthcare Rising Arizona said the initiative would cover four key issues:

Surprise billing: Protects Arizonans against surprise medical bills from out-of-network providers and requires refunds if patients are overcharged.

Protects Arizonans against surprise medical bills from out-of-network providers and requires refunds if patients are overcharged. Infection control: Requires private hospitals to meet national safety standards regarding hospital-acquired infections, and gives the state Department of Health Services the authority to impose civil penalties if hospitals fail to meet those standards.

Requires private hospitals to meet national safety standards regarding hospital-acquired infections, and gives the state Department of Health Services the authority to impose civil penalties if hospitals fail to meet those standards. Fair pay: Gives direct care hospital workers a 5% wage increase each year for four years (including nurses, aides, technicians, janitorial and housekeeping staff, social workers, and nonmanagerial administrative staff).

Gives direct care hospital workers a 5% wage increase each year for four years (including nurses, aides, technicians, janitorial and housekeeping staff, social workers, and nonmanagerial administrative staff). Preexisting conditions: Bans discrimination based on preexisting conditions so people in Arizona can count on getting affordable healthcare coverage.

$9 million in CARES Act funding going to AZVoteSafe for election day Governor Ducey and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs have invested $9 million in CARES Act funding to AZVoteSafe initiative to support safe and secure voting statewide.

"You'll have better retention, and works will feel worthwhile," said Warren, regarding increased pay.

We reached out to the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association, which is opposed to the initiative. They did not get back to us on Friday night, but did release a statement in August of 2019. In part, it reads:

Healthcare Rising Arizona' is the moniker being used for the ballot initiative group that is California's Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers (SEIU-UHW). This California-based union, famous for picketing hospitals, is asking Arizonans to vote for an initiative that won't improve their healthcare and will end up costing them more. Moreover, it has a track record of using ballot initiatives not to improve healthcare in Arizona, but to leverage its bargaining position with California hospitals. This proposed initiative not only would increase patient costs across the board to cover new administrative burdens in reporting and a mandatory increase in healthcare workers' salaries, but it also purports making improvements that the federal government, the State of Arizona and leading local healthcare partners are already providing.

For the full statement, click here.