PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mosques across the Valley are stepping up security for Ramadan this month.
This comes after a gunman killed dozens in New Zealand mosques back in March.
[RELATED: In the past 6 weeks, churches, mosques and a synagogue have been attacked]
Officials with the Islamic Center of Tempe say they have hired off-duty police officers and security guards.
"We want our community to still benefit from the month of Ramadan and not feel scared or apprehensive of coming to the mosque," said Kristy Sabbah, the operations director at The Islamic Community Center of Tempe. "Any house of worship should be free of any harm, and everybody should be allowed to worship as they wish."
[RELATED: PD: Man arrested for 'threatening' Phoenix mosque; Scottsdale mosque holds vigil]
Officials with the Islamic Community Center in Phoenix said armed volunteers dressed in plain clothes will be inside the mosque.
"I understand the reasoning for it," said Sabbah. "People are fearful, and it’s easy to understand. Our mosque is full every night, so we’ve got to do what we need to do to make sure our community is safe in our worshiping."
The Islamic Center for the North East Valley in Scottsdale has installed cameras and will have armed guards at its location, the spokesperson told us.
"It’s really devastating to see houses of worship are no long sacred anymore," said Sabbah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.