SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- You can tell it is the week of the WM Phoenix Open. The streets are busy, and restaurants are packed in Old Town Scottsdale. Local business owners say they are excited to welcome the large crowds, especially after a tough couple of years.

“It’s very vibrant down here. All in their golf gear, that’s how you can spot them,” co-owner of Joyrides AZ Scottsdale Tours Kirk Nicodemus said.

Big crowds mean business will be booming. “They can only watch so much golf, and the evening times they come down here and go to restaurants and shop,” Nicodemus said.

Nicodemus does around 10 to 15 tours a day with his Joyrides business, and the Open has brought in business for him even earlier than expected. “We’ve been getting anywhere between 10 to 20 calls a day,” Nicodemus said.

It’s a big change from this time last year when many places struggled to find customers. “During the pandemic and COVID, we saw a decline of 50 to 55 percent. To actually see smiling faces and people wanting some form of normalcy is a breath of fresh air,” Nicodemus said.

“I’m hoping it’ll be a record weekend for us as well,” managing partner at the Social Tap Eatery Scottsdale Steve McDonald said.

McDonald expects revenue to jump 30 to 40 percent this week alone. “I feel we are right back to where we were,” McDonald said.

McDonald said they are excited for the big crowds and have been busy preparing for the big weekend. “Just making sure we are properly staffed and being able to give our guests a great experience, and that has been a challenge in the bar and restaurant all year long, but I think we’re ready for it.”

Some places like the Social Tap are extending their hours this weekend for the Open and the Super Bowl. They're opening at 9 a.m. instead of 11 a.m.