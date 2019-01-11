SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cobblestone Auto Spa of Scottsdale and the MCSO Memorial Fund teamed up today to raise money for the family of fallen Salt River tribal police officer Clayton Townsend.
Townsend was hit and killed by a driver who was reportedly texting while driving.
[RELATED: Driver who hit, killed Salt River officer while allegedly texting posts bond]
Cobblestone Auto Spa of Scottsdale marketing said preliminary numbers show hundreds of cars showed up between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday. Cars were washed through automatic car wash for free with a $5 or $10 donation.
Hundreds of people showed up today. Some with the intent to support Officer Townsend. Others, learning about the fundraiser after they arrived.
Uniformed officers with Scottsdale Police Dept., Salt River Police, and members of MCSO Memorial Fun were in front of the Cobblestone carwash locations collecting cash donations too.
Salt River Tribal PD Sgt. John Wyant helped collect donations. He didn't work with Townsend on a regular basis, but said Townsend had a reputation of being a hard worker.
"100 percent of the donations will go to the Townsend family," said MCSO chairman John Barnes.
[SLIDESHOW: Pictures of the Townsend Family]
Barnes said expenses that can't wait like, "" before insurance and benefits kick in.
If you missed the car wash, you can still donate to the Townsend family through the MCSO Memorial Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.