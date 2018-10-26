PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Are you an organ donor?
Most people only consider this for after we die, overlooking the lives we could be saving by being a living kidney donor.
We have two kidneys.
You can help get the word out to save more lives with the annual Walk for PKD this weekend, raising funds & awareness for Polycystic Kidney disease, or PKD.
Richard Rutherford goes by the nickname Snook.
He first heard about this disease in high school.
“Dale and I became friends when we were about 14 years old and during the football physicals our senior year, he found out his numbers weren't right,” he said.
“Dale got tested, and sure enough, it was PKD,” Rutherford said.
PKD causes kidney tumors, making them dangerously multiply in size.
There is no cure.
“He says, 'Well, someday I'll need a transplant.' And I said, 'Well, I'll donate.' He's like, 'Well, you don't even know if you're the match,'" Rutherford said.
Fast forward to December 2015.
Dale called Snook out of the blue.
“He says, ‘You want to go up to Maryland to do some blood work?’ I go, ‘What for?’ He said, ‘For that kidney you promised me years ago.’ I said, ‘Okay! We should just go do the operation now, because I know I’m a match.'”
And he was.
“Living donors are what we need,” said Anne Brown, a volunteer with the PKD foundation.
“We can't wait for people to pass and then get a kidney, there are too many, 1,400 people, on the waiting list, just in Arizona,” Brown said.
She knows the struggles well. Her daughter, Holli, has PKD.
Dale had been on dialysis six months and his kidney function was down to just eight percent.
Snook says we often take for granted the gift of our health.
“I didn't think it was a big deal ‘till I started thinking about him, like what it’s like being sick all the time. I'd do it for anybody,” Rutherford said.
Brown hopes people will consider giving that gift as a living donor, even to a stranger.
“I would just ask that people think about it. It's like giving new life to a person,” she said.
The Walk for PKD is this Sunday, Oct. 28.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Kiwanis Park in Tempe.
