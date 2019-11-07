PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A live-in caretaker for a Paradise Valley man is facing nearly a dozen felony charges after allegedly stealing and pawning jewelry he took from the man’s wife and forging checks to the tune of almost $15,000. Court documents show that Gary Joseph Galvan has a history of arrests for drugs, forgery, and theft.
The investigation into Galvan started in September when a woman contacted police to report the theft of jewelry and silverware from her home. She told officers she suspected her husband’s caretaker, whom she identified as Galvan. Working off a list of stolen items provided by the woman, police tracked down transactions at four different pawn shops. One was made back in February. The rest were made in July, August, and September. The estimated total value of the things Galvan allegedly pawned -- jewelry, silverware, and designer purses -- is more than $29,000. Police say the pawn tickets list Galvan as the seller and have his fingerprint. Police also said that employees from three of the shops identified Galvan in a photo lineup, and one of the stores provided surveillance video of Galvan pawning a Tiffany alarm clock.
Police arrested Galvan on Sept. 19. They said he “made no admissions” when detectives spoke with him.
About a month after the first report, the victim went back to police with more accusations, this time involving forged personal checks. Investigators got copies of a dozen checks written on the victim’s account and deposited into Galvan’s. The total amount was $14,785. Police said Galvan’s bank provided “photos and video depicting Galvan making fraudulent transactions.”
Police arrested Galvan a second time on Nov. 1. Investigators said he claimed that the victim wrote the checks.
“It should be noted, the forged checks are obviously written in different handwriting from those of the victim’s legitimate checks,” explains the probable cause for arrest statement.
The victim told police that neither she nor her husband, who has since died, gave Galvan permission to take anything and stated that the jewelry and checks were not gifts. While court documents do not say how long Galvan had been a caretaker for the victim’s husband, they does state that the couple “had given Galvan gifts in the past but only small gifts around Christmas.” Documents also indicate that Galvan lived with the couple.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office this week filed 11 felony charges against Galvan, including one each of theft and fraud, and nine of trafficking in stolen property.