PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A four-year-old Valley girl is going viral for venting her frustrations about the coronavirus shutdown.
It may be how we all feel, but don’t express. Social media posts and shares show the Internet can relate... trying to process disappointment, what’s being shutdown and why.
According to her dad Ben McLennan, the family was eating at the dinner table on March 22 when he broke the news to her she can’t go to dance class because of the shutdown.
She started to get emotional and Ben decided to take out his cell phone and record the moment with the intention to share with his out-of-state family members.
In the video, she starts talking about being upset the ice cream truck is shut down. And then she couldn’t get the ice cream with gum balls in it. Then she talks about her favorite restaurant - McDonald’s - and she can’t go there either. Her dad says behind the camera that she can go through the drive-thru, but then she tears up articulating why the drive-thru is boring.
Blake is one of six children in the McLennan household. The McLennan couple adopted all six kids. Ben said she doesn’t normally have these meltdowns and explained she got some of her favorite things mixed up.
Ice cream trucks are not shut down. She and dad just go maybe once a month. She and grandpa’s “thing” is to go to McDonald’s and the water store to fill up five-gallon water jugs where she gets ice cream with gum balls in it.