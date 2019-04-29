After some Arizona Family viewers sounded the alarm about illegal U-turns outside a Valley school, Stanley Roberts checked it out and caught a lot of parents misbehaving.

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Our kids go to school so they can become good citizens.

However, what they learn from parents before school starts could be an issue.

[WATCH: Parents caught misbehaving when making illegal U-turns at Valley school]

I received numerous complaints regarding parents who've ignored the "No U-turn" signs outside of Wigwam Creek Middle School in Litchfield Park.

In addition to 10 "No U-turn" signs, there are "No Stopping Standing Parking Anytime" signs as well.

In just 30 minutes, I witnessed more than a dozen parents whipping illegal u-turns outside the school.

