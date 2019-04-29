LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Our kids go to school so they can become good citizens.
However, what they learn from parents before school starts could be an issue.
[WATCH: Parents caught misbehaving when making illegal U-turns at Valley school]
I received numerous complaints regarding parents who've ignored the "No U-turn" signs outside of Wigwam Creek Middle School in Litchfield Park.
In addition to 10 "No U-turn" signs, there are "No Stopping Standing Parking Anytime" signs as well.
In just 30 minutes, I witnessed more than a dozen parents whipping illegal u-turns outside the school.
