PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man in Litchfield park who was busted for having child porn will spend the next 11 years in prison, the Arizona Attorney General's Office said on Wednesday.
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge sentenced 37-year-old Alan Dain Rodriguez to the prison time plus lifetime probation for sexual exploitation of a minor, prosecutors said. He has to also register as a sex offender once he gets out.
In October 2017, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigators discovered Rodriguez was sharing graphic videos and images of child online using a peer-to-peer file-trading network. One of the images involved was of a child estimated to be less than 5 years old, prosecutors said.
When he was interviewed, deputies said he admitted to searching online for child porn videos, downloading them and watching them.
In July 2019, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to two felonies.