LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An 80-year-old Valley grandma is “horrified” to learn the man accused of kidnapping and murdering two young Tucson girls in 2012 and 2014 is also the suspect who broke into her Litchfield Park home in 2015.
The woman who didn’t want us to use her name.
She said in October of 2015, she received multiple calls in a row on her home phone for “what felt like 10 minutes.”
She finally answered.
The voice on the other line caught her by surprise. It was a man claiming he was a FedEx employee who told her she and her husband needed to pick up a package from the FedEx store a few miles away.
“Very nice, very polite and he said, 'I can't tell you anything about the package other than it has something to do with cancer' and that was the hook because I had cancer, my daughter just died of cancer,” she said.
She said it sounded strange, so the couple went to the store to check it out.
When they arrived at the store, they learned there wasn’t a package waiting for them.
Turns out, while they were gone someone had kicked in their front door and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars of jewelry. She had been collecting the jewelry over the last 50 years that she planned to give to her grandkids.
Court documents reveal the man accused of breaking her home is Christopher Clements.
She’s puzzled by what happened and doesn’t know the suspect.
“I'm still amazed how he found me,” she said.
When detectives showed her his picture at the time, she said she didn’t recognize him.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to trace the suspicious incoming call on the woman’s phone to a phone number linked to Clement’s cell phone, which according to court documents, was found inside his car parked in front of his home.
Now knowing he’s suspected of killing two young girls, she’s watching the case closely.
"I was absolutely horrified to know that man had been in my house and he has the ability to murder," she said.
Right now, Clements is in Maricopa County’s Lower Buckeye Jail. He has a court date in Pima County on Monday.
