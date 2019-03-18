TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A popular Tempe restaurant went up in flames because of a lit cigarette, Arizona’s Family learned Monday.
Doc and Eddy’s restaurant and bar, which once stood near Rural and Baseline roads, is nothing but four walls now. A massive fire ripped through the inside Sunday morning.
[RELATED: Tempe fire crews battle huge fire at Doc and Eddy’s restaurant]
“It's just… it's shocking. You see it on the news, but until it happens it's a completely different ball game,” said general manager Sean Cleary. “It’s a 100 percent loss.”
Tempe Fire Department spokeswoman Andrea Glass said investigators have confirmed that the cause of the fire was an improperly discarded cigarette. It appears that someone dumped an ash tray into a trash can and one of the cigarettes was not completely extinguished.
Cleary said the restaurant did not have a sprinkler system because it wasn’t a requirement to have them installed when the building was originally built. He also said they plan to rebuild.
“We'll make it bigger and better. I mean, we'll get everybody back here, our Doc and Eddy's family and we'll have a big, big, big party. And hopefully it's going to happen sooner or later,” Cleary said.
The Doc and Eddy’s owners are taking donations via their GoFundMe page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.