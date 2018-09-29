October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Health expert Scott Keppel joined Good Morning Arizona Saturday morning and gave special look at some exercises and food that survivors can do to get back to being healthy.
Here are the following:
Exercises:
- Bent over rear delts-great exercise to strengthen the upper back and help with posture
- Standing "W" presses-another exercise that helps with posture
- Side lunges to curtsey lunges-excellent exercise to strengthen the
- glutes and work on hip mobility without putting pressure on the chest
- Flutter kicks-great ab exercise that will not engage the pecs (chest
- muscles)
- Bent over Y-T-A's-excellent exercise for shoulder mobility
Foods:
- Almonds-These nuts are one of our favorites; not only are they a healthy fat,
- they have a high concentration of phytochemicals. Phytochemicals have been shown to help fight off cancer and the health benefits of the fat in almonds make these a great snack idea.
- Tomatoes- They are great as a stand alone snack or to add to salads, sandwiches or on top of eggs. Packed with carotenoids and lycopene; lycopene, which gives tomatoes their color, is suggested to help prevent a number of cancers as well.
- Avocados-These fruits are a healthy fruit packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They are a great addition to a salad, sandwich or just to snack on
- Blueberries-Blueberries are a delicious, versatile snack that can be mixed into a protein shake, put on top of oatmeal, cereal, granola and/or yogurt. The options are endless. Blueberries are known for containing a number of antioxidants. These antioxidants help fight free radicals and give your immune system a boost.
