(3TV/CBS 5) -- What's the craziest thing you have lost in an Uber? It most likely can't top a Chihuahua or full set of gold teeth.
Uber released their third annual Lost and Found Index, revealing the most outrageous an most popular items left behind by riders.
This list isn't your standard lost and found, instead of the most commonly forgotten items like wallets, keys or phones, riders are leaving behind magic wands, animals and propane tanks.
Below is a list of 50 of the most outrageous lost items, according to Uber:
1. 8 week old coffee-colored Chihuahua
2. Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large
3. A photo of a New Years kiss
4. 6 chicken tenders from 7 Eleven
5. A black and white tuxedo for a small dog
6. Full set of 18k gold teeth
7. Professional grade hula hoop
8. Salmon head
9. Medium sized medical marijuana pipe
10. Birth certificate and social security card
11. Star Wars skateboard
12. Very important headband with peacock feathers
13. A propane tank
14. A tray of eggs
15. White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels
16. Lego championship wrestling belt
17. A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
18. Ed Sheeran concert tank top
19. Breast pump with breast milk
20. Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham
21. A shopping cart
22. Ancestry kit
23. Lotion and beard oil
24. Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask
25. Small handmade cat puppet
26. Babe Ruth signed baseball
27. White gold wedding band with diamonds
28. McDonald’s visor and a large fries
29. Harry Potter Magic Wand
30. A special pizza costume
31. A bird
32. Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose”
33. Cheer skirt with a lion head
34. Yeezy boost 350 butters
35. A mannequin
36. Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake
37. A fog machine
38. Japanese style mandolin
39. Full fish tank with fish and water
40. An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it
41. One Gucci flip flop
42. Red Lobster takeout
43. Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card
44. 5x7 prom picture of me and my husband
45. 10 lbs pulled pork and 10 lbs pulled chicken
46. Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case
47. A piece of parchment paper with sap on it
48. Deer antlers and a welding helmet
49. My dirty laundry
50. A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice
If you are unfortunate enough to lose an item in an Uber, you can try calling the driver. However, if it is your phone you lost, you can login to your account on a computer.
Here's what you can do from Uber:
1. Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something
2. Tap “I lost an item”
3. Tap “Contact driver about a lost item”
4. Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.
5. If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone).
6. Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.
7. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.
8. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.
