Uber
(Source: 123rf.com)

(3TV/CBS 5) -- What's the craziest thing you have lost in an Uber? It most likely can't top a Chihuahua or full set of gold teeth.

Uber released their third annual Lost and Found Index, revealing the most outrageous an most popular items left behind by riders.

This list isn't your standard lost and found, instead of the most commonly forgotten items like wallets, keys or phones, riders are leaving behind magic wands, animals and propane tanks.

Below is a list of 50 of the most outrageous lost items, according to Uber:

1. 8 week old coffee-colored Chihuahua

2. Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large

3. A photo of a New Years kiss

4. 6 chicken tenders from 7 Eleven

5. A black and white tuxedo for a small dog

6. Full set of 18k gold teeth

7. Professional grade hula hoop

8. Salmon head

9. Medium sized medical marijuana pipe

10. Birth certificate and social security card

11. Star Wars skateboard

12. Very important headband with peacock feathers

13. A propane tank

14. A tray of eggs

15. White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels

16. Lego championship wrestling belt

17. A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot

18. Ed Sheeran concert tank top

19. Breast pump with breast milk

20. Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham

21. A shopping cart

22. Ancestry kit

23. Lotion and beard oil

24. Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask

25. Small handmade cat puppet

26. Babe Ruth signed baseball

27. White gold wedding band with diamonds

28. McDonald’s visor and a large fries

29. Harry Potter Magic Wand

30. A special pizza costume

31. A bird

32. Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose”

33. Cheer skirt with a lion head

34. Yeezy boost 350 butters

35. A mannequin

36. Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake

37. A fog machine

38. Japanese style mandolin

39. Full fish tank with fish and water

40. An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it

41. One Gucci flip flop

42. Red Lobster takeout

43. Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card

44. 5x7 prom picture of me and my husband

45. 10 lbs pulled pork and 10 lbs pulled chicken

46. Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case

47. A piece of parchment paper with sap on it

48. Deer antlers and a welding helmet

49. My dirty laundry

50. A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice

If you are unfortunate enough to lose an item in an Uber, you can try calling the driver. However, if it is your phone you lost, you can login to your account on a computer.

Here's what you can do from Uber:

1. Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something

2. Tap “I lost an item”

3. Tap “Contact driver about a lost item”

4. Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.

5. If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone).

6. Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.

7. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.

8. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.