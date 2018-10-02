PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- Record rain in Phoenix and the surrounding areas forced the closure of several schools and community colleges around the Valley.
All of the Maricopa Community colleges were closed at noon Tuesday.
A statement from the County reads, in part:
"Due to the weather and potentially deteriorating road conditions, the Maricopa County Community Colleges are closing all college locations and District Offices today, October 2, 2018 at noon."
Classes should resume on Wednesday.
[RELATED: Rosa breaks daily record in Phoenix, threatens floods & dangerous road conditions]
Here is the list of elementary schools that are closed due to flooding:
- Desert Horizon Elementary School-8525 W Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ
- Rio Vista Elementary School- 10237 W Encanto Blvd, Avondale, AZ
- Rainbow Valley Elementary School - 19716 W Narramore Rd, Buckeye, AZ
- South Mountain Public Charter School- 2002 East Baseline Phoenix, AZ
[RELATED: Sandbags available as remnants of Hurricane Rosa approaches Phoenix area]
What was once Hurricane Rosa has weakened to a Tropical Depression to the southwest of our region. As the storm continues to move toward Arizona, it will further weaken and dissipate over the state later today. This means continued showers in the Valley and much of the state throughout today.
So far, most of the Valley has picked up half an inch to an inch of rain over the last few days from the storm. Any thunderstorms that develop this afternoon could lead to heavier rain and flash flooding. The Valley is under a Flash Flood Watch through 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Scattered showers and T-Storms are possible both Wednesday and Thursday as the left over moisture from Rosa mixes with an approaching cold front.
827 am: Radar shows most of the rain across the central valley. Be aware and use extra caution. #azwx pic.twitter.com/2rNxnpHUQh— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 2, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.