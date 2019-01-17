PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix released on Thursday the list of expenses that would make up the $235 million renovation job for Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix.
The most expensive part would be updating the mechanical, electrical, plumbing and communication systems of the 26-year-old arena, costing $99.58 million.
The cost of repairing and replacing food service areas and equipment along with non-functioning furniture and artwork is estimated at $26.37 million.
The City says it'll cost $14.81 million to improve the bowl seating and $13.17 to improve the event level, which includes the current practice facility, locker rooms and courtside seats and clubs.
Replacements and improvements for the main concourse will cost $9.8 million, lower suite level A will cost $7.21 million, upper suite level B will cost $4.21 million and upper concourse will see a price tag of $4.88 million.
Repairing the roof and the structural system will cost $5.01 million, improving the exterior wall and building efficiency will cost $17.63 million. Technology improvements will cost $18.65 million.
Improving the signs and graphics will cost $1.91 million and getting new and repaired elevators will cost $11.67 million.
A more detailed list can be found here.
According to the proposal, the total cost is $234.9 million, with taxpayers picking up $150 million. The City says the money would be raised through a 2 percent tax on rental cars and a 1 percent tax on hotel rooms.
The Phoenix Suns would contribute an additional $80 million and pay the City about $60 million in rent over the next 15 years.
The proposal was supposed to be voted a month ago but it was postponed.
The arena is home to the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Arizona Rattlers.
The arena, built in 1992, is the oldest in the NBA not being renovated.
The Suns agreed to a 40-year lease in 1992, but the deal included a provision for the team to opt out at 30 years.
