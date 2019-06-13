PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- CBD products could soon be coming to a Fry's near you.
A spokeswoman for Kroger, which owns Fry's, sent Arizona's Family a list of stores that plan to start selling the cannabis-derived product. She said some stores would receive the products within the next few days and others next week.
The stores will have CBD creams, balms and oils.
Kroger will sell the products in nearly 1,000 stores in 17 states.
CBD oils are increasingly being used in foods and as pain relievers, as well as for other medical conditions. The products don't have THC, which is the chemical that makes people high.
Walgreens, CVS, Vitamin Shoppe and GNC have all started carrying CBD products.
The federal government legalized hemp last year.
Below is a list of locations of stores that will carry CBD products.
•10675 W. Indian School Avondale
• 11425 W. Buckeye Rd. Avondale
• 1575 N. Dysart Rd. Avondale
• 1300 S. Watson Rd. Buckeye
• 4815 E. Carefree Highway Cave Creek
• 29455 N. Cave Creek Rd. Cave Creek
• 981 W. Elliott Rd. Chandler
• 1950 W. Ray Rd. Chandler
• 2010 S. Alma School Rd. Chandler
• 985 E Riggs Road Chandler
• 2929 E. Ocotillo Rd. Chandler
• 14845 E. Shea Blvd. Fountain Hills
• 3751 E. Baseline Gilbert
• 855 W. Warner Rd. Gilbert
• 714 S. Val Vista Gilbert
• 87 E. Williams Field Rd Gilbert
• 3261 E. Pecos Rd. Gilbert
• 1845 E. Baseline Rd. Gilbert
• 6470 S. Higley Rd. Gilbert
• 5771 W. Thunderbird Glendale
• 5116 W. Olive Glendale
• 4315 W. Bell Rd. Glendale
• 20220 N. 59th Ave. Glendale
• 6625 W. Happy Valley Road Glendale
• 4329 W. Northern Ave. Glendale
• 6611 W. Bell Rd. Glendale
• 16380 W. Yuma Rd Goodyear
• 5140 W. Baseline Rd. Laveen
• 13730 W. Camelback Rd. Litchfield Park
• 5941 E. McKellips Mesa
• 1915 S. Power Rd. Mesa
• 435 S. Ellsworth Mesa
• 2727 E. Broadway Mesa
• 4440 E. Main St. Mesa
• 1935 N. Stapley Dr. Mesa
• 2724 S. Signal Butte Rd. Mesa
• 7455 W. Cactus Rd. Peoria
• 9043 W. Olive Peoria
• 8375 W. Deer Valley Rd. Peoria
• 9245 W. Union Hills Peoria
• 25401 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy. Peoria
• 18420 N. 19th Ave. Phoenix
• 3616 E. Ray Rd. Phoenix
• 39508 N. Daisy Mtn. Dr. Phoenix
• 2250 E. Baseline Rd. Phoenix
• 4025 E. Thunderbird Phoenix
• 4202 W. Cactus Phoenix
• 4707 E. Shea Blvd. Phoenix
• 2727 W. Bell Rd. Phoenix
• 3246 E. Bell Rd. Phoenix
• 3949 E. Chandler Blvd. Phoenix
• 2800 W. Dove Valley Rd. Phoenix
• 1311 E. Bell Rd. Phoenix
• 542 E. Hunt Hwy San Tan Valley
• 155 W Combs Rd San Tan Valley
• 7770 E. McDowell Scottsdale
• 7628-A E. Indian School Scottsdale
• 4842 E. Bell Rd. Scottsdale
• 6321 E. Greenway Scottsdale
• 10450 N. 90th St. Scottsdale
• 8900 E. Via Linda Ln. Scottsdale
• 20427 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale
• 10660 N.W. Grand Ave. Sun City
• 19403 N. RH Johnson Blvd. Sun City West
• 15510 W. Bell Rd. Surprise
• 13982 W. Waddell Surprise
• 15215 N. Cotton Lane Surprise
• 1835 E. Guadalupe Tempe
• 5100 S. McClintock Dr. Tempe
• 9900 S. Rural Rd. Tempe
