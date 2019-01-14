(3TV/CBS 5) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is fast approaching and Arizona is offering several activities to honor the civil rights activist.
Visit the Grand Canyon
Arizona residents will get free admission to state parks during the holiday weekend. Visitors just need to show an Arizona ID to get the entrance fee waived.
Join the MLK March in Phoenix
Thousands of Arizonans are expected to gather on Monday, Jan. 21 to participate in a march symbolic of Dr. King’s 1968 march. The march will depart at 9 a.m. from the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in downtown Phoenix. The march route can be found here.
Volunteer across the Valley
Take your time off and put it to good use. Several organizations across the Valley have posted volunteer opportunities for anyone looking to make a difference this weekend.
Watch the MLK parade in Mesa
The City of Mesa will host a parade and festival starting at 11 a.m. next Monday to celebrate the accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The parade will begin in downtown Mesa on Center Street featuring community groups, bands, dance organizations, churches and more. The event route can be found here.
Candlelight Vigil in Chandler
The City of Chandler will host a candlelight vigil from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the late civil rights leader. The City is offering free admission but is suggesting that attendees bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the evening. The event will feature musical performances and warm treats. The event will be held at the Chandler Downtown Stage at 178 E. Commonwealth Avenue.
