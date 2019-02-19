FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A big winter storm will hit northern Arizona starting late Wednesday night and isn't expected to let up until Friday night.
[SECTION: Check latest weather conditions around Arizona]
Many school districts are already planning on closing schools or having delays as some areas are set to get over two feet of snow.
[MORE: Freeze warning, major snow on the way]
Below is a list of school closures or delays known so far. This list will be updated as more information comes in.
[RELATED: Is your home heating properly? Follow this checklist]
School closures or delays:
Blue Ridge School District: All Blue Ridge Schools will be on a 2-hour delay schedule on Wednesday, Feb. 20.
Chino Valley Schools: In anticipation of severe winter weather, Chino Valley Schools will be operating on a 2 hour delayed start on Thursday, February 21st 2019. All schools will start 2 hours later than normal. All buses will run 2 hours later for pickups. Depending on the severity of weather, this may turn into a cancellation. Please check here for updates.
Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District: All sports, after school events and field trips scheduled for Thursday and Friday are cancelled. Should a closure or early dismissal come up, it will be broadcast over radio on 105.7 FM or 1600 AM between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Holbrook Unified School District: The Holbrook Unified School District announced that all schools will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 21 and Friday, Feb. 22 due to the winter storm.
Payson Unified School District: All Payson schools will have a snow day on Thursday, Feb. 21 and Friday, Feb. 22nd.
Sedona-Oak Creek Unified School District: Late bus for after-school activities will not be running for remainder of the week.
Winslow Unified School District: Winslow Unified School District will have a snow day on Friday, Feb. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.