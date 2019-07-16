GILBERT, AZ ( 3TV/ CBS 5 ) - In just a few months, Gun Club 82 will open in a growing entertainment area of Gilbert.
One side of the building has a restaurant and bar. And just a few steps away, they have a live shooting range.
How are guns and alcohol, together, a good idea?
The owner said they’re paving the way in safety.
“Alcohol and guns never mix. And that’s the bottom line,” owner Rod Ghani said.
And when he said it, he meant it. Literally.
“We are physically scanning every drivers’ license for anyone that orders a drink,” he said.
Ghani said their biggest concern is safety. So, he invented technology where if somebody buys a drink, their ID will deny them access into the live shooting range for 24 hours.
“That is the extra precaution," Ghani said. "The extra step that we are doing, that no one else has actually done."
For those who may have health concerns with the ammo being fired, they also invested over a million dollars into an air filtration system that's used in hospital operating rooms.
“The entire air capacity of the room is cleaned every 60 seconds,” said Mark Johnson, the facility’s chief operating officer.
They hope that rather than people worrying about safety, the safeguards and other activities they have in place like laser-shooting can even cater to kids.
In a couple of months, the rooftop will feature a DJ, food and music.
Johnson and Ghani said they hope families will come up to that part of the building.
“Bullets are made out of lead. And lead is number 82 on the periodic table.
So, we’re the club of the lead of the bullets,” said Ghani, in case you're wondering where the name Gun Club 82 came from.
So what’s the point of this exactly? You have a range and a bar. However, you can’t shoot within 24 hours of ordering a drink. So I don’t see the logic in this. Responsible gun owners already know they can’t carry if they’re drinking
I always carry my gun into bars with no problems.
why?
The streets have always had liquor and drugs, what do you think saloons were, happy Mcdonald kid meal restaurants.[huh]
