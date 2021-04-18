PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several fans were injured while running from the Lil Durk concert, which erupted into chaos outside the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix Saturday night.
People apparently panicked when they thought they heard gunshots. But the venue believes that when the rapper dropped his microphone, some people thought it sounded like gunshots and started running out.
"When that noise comes through the PA system, it's pretty jarring. So that loud noise caused people to panic, and people did scurry quite rapidly," said Andrew Birgensmith, general manager of the Celebrity Theatre.
"I didn't hear any gunshots; I just reacted," said Claresa Allison, a Lil Durk fan from Iowa." It was like a wave, so everybody went and I just went. It was either you went or you got trampled."
Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus said officers responded for reports of shots fired at the venue around 10 p.m. More than 7,000 people were at the Smurkchella concert featuring Lil Durk. When police arrived, fans were scrambling to flee the area.
Justus said police did not find any victims who had been shot, but that several people suffered non-life-threatening injuries while trying to run from the scene. And venue owners say no bullet casings were found.
According to TMZ, Lil Durk posted "10K people sold out and no drama stop tryna stop us."
Sunday afternoon, Smurkchella released a statement on a Instagram post saying, "There was no shootings inside of Smurkchella! Yes, some things did go unplanned! It’s a concert, the first concert on the heals [sic] of a pandemic! We pushed for weeks to try to let as many people safely in as we could to experience this festival! Was that a mistake? In hindsight, maybe, but we wanted to do that for all you who wanted to be at Smurkchella, the people that matter the fans." They also say they tried to get more security for weeks in preparation for the concert.
Celebrity Theatre released a statement on Instagram as well, saying they were not involved in the logistical coordination of the event and were not the promoter of the event.
Birgensmith told Arizona's Family that there was a security presence at the concert, but that it clearly wasn't enough. "We had staff on site. We had people doing the best they could to take care of everyone's needs. But the size of the crowd, unfortunately, was impressive. And I'm not sure the promoter was prepared for it," he said. "The thing that I think the promoter or the logistics team set up incorrectly is the pods were first-come, first served. And I was told that four thousand people rushed through those gates."
The investigation is ongoing. No suspects are in custody.
Cleanup outside Celebrity Theatre continued on through Sunday evening, as crews swept up bottles, cans, food and other debris left over after last night's event.