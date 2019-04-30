PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While many in the Valley enjoyed the lightning show, at least one Phoenix homeowner is dealing with the fallout of last night's storm after their home caught fire.
Fire officials with the Phoenix Fire Department said a possible lightning strike may have been the cause of a house fire near 32nd Street and Campbell Avenue.
[VIDEO: Firefighters battle possible lightning-caused house fire in Phoenix]
Firefighters responded to the two-story home around 10:30 p.m.
Fire officials say early reports indicated a lightning strike hit the home and flames were visible coming from the roof.
A neighbor told firefighters that "it was the loudest bang he ever heard."
Firefighters attacked the fire from an aerial position on the exterior of the home and quickly put out the flames.
Fire officials say the quick actions by fire crews kept the fire from spreading through the attic space and into the home.
No injuries were reported from the fire.
