TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5/KOLD) -- The lightning-caused Bighorn Fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains near Tucson is forcing evacuations of several communities. The fire has burned close to 16,000 acres. It was 30% contained as of Tuesday.
The lightning-caused fire was reported on June 5, in steep rugged terrain within the Pusch Ridge Wilderness area.
Authorities have now ordered the evacuations in the area of Mt. Lemmon/ Mt. Bigelow, north of Organization Ridge Road, including Summerhaven. Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are going door to door to make contact with those affected residents who may not have received the message.
[See interactive map HERE]
Forestry officials say the fire had burned east overnight through Romero Pass. There was also fire high in the west fork of Sabino Canyon. Personnel with the Game and Fish Department are busy working to save some at-risk wildlife and “endangered fish.”
Fire crews were moved to Sumerhaven and Mt. Lemmon to do prep work for the possibility that fire could head in that direction. The morning objective of other crews and the aerial attack was to set fire lines and minimize the fire severity.
Officials closed Sabino and Bear canyons on Monday, Heidi Schewel of the U.S. Forest Service said. Catalina Highway is closed to the public, but it will remain open to residents and business owners.
Ready, Set, Go is the state’s evacuation alert system. The three steps encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, to be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger, and to GO, to evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.
On Tuesday afternoon, officials ordered the evacuation in some areas. The general boundaries of the zone are Mt. Lemmon/ Mt. Bigelow north of Organization Ridge Rd, including Summerhaven.
An evacuation center has been set up at Sahuaro High School, 545 N Camino Seco in Tucson. Large animal sheltering will be done at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 North 1st Avenue in Tucson.
Pima Animal Care Center will also be housing pets.
“When you are in the middle of an emergency it can be overwhelming to figure out the best way to take care of your family and pets,” said Kristen Hassen, Director of Animal Services. “We want to put folks at ease by helping them with their pets so that they can focus on other things like taking care of the humans in their family.”
If you need to make an arrangement with the shelter to take your pet, please call (520) 724-5961. The after hours number is (520) 724-5900 and press 4. PACC will be making room for these pets in the kennels throughout the shelter. Fortunately, there are many pets in foster care so the shelter already had some immediately available space for these dogs and cats.
You can find out more information about the Bighorn Fire online.