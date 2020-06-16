Pima Animal Care Center will also be housing pets.

“When you are in the middle of an emergency it can be overwhelming to figure out the best way to take care of your family and pets,” said Kristen Hassen, Director of Animal Services. “We want to put folks at ease by helping them with their pets so that they can focus on other things like taking care of the humans in their family.”



If you need to make an arrangement with the shelter to take your pet, please call (520) 724-5961. The after hours number is (520) 724-5900 and press 4. PACC will be making room for these pets in the kennels throughout the shelter. Fortunately, there are many pets in foster care so the shelter already had some immediately available space for these dogs and cats.

You can find out more information about the Bighorn Fire online.