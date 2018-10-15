SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5)- The Scottsdale Fire Department was called to look into an incident involving a light pole around 82nd Street and Thomas Road, early Saturday morning.
The homeowner was just getting their day started when they realized the pole was no longer in the ground. Instead, it was on top of their property.
At the scene, firefighters found a light pole with a "dead end" sign that had collapsed onto part of the home with wires running across the parked car in the driveway.
The pole was reported to be rusty at ground level.
The pole has now been replaced and no injuries resulted from the accident.
Engine 601 B shift were called out in the area of 82nd St. and Thomas for a light pole that fell onto a house and wires across a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/K3klVif37p— ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) October 13, 2018
