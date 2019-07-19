PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A license plate theft in Peoria is providing police with a new lead in the investigation into an armed robbery at a Phoenix ATM.
A little before 6 a.m. on July 5, James Ferris caught a man on camera swapping the license plate on his truck for a stolen one.
[WATCH: License plate theft caught on camera may help police solve ATM robbery in Phoenix]
“Can’t believe the audacity of this guy,” Ferris said. “In broad daylight.”
His gray Dodge Ram is similar to the one driven by the man who stole his plate, which is why Ferris believes he was targeted.
Ferris works as an Uber and Lyft driver and only realized that his custom veteran plate was missing after he’d dropped off a passenger at Sky Harbor.
“Just staring at the plate, like astounded,” Ferris said.
After calling the police and getting the issue sorted out, Ferris says his wife found footage of the swap on their home surveillance footage.
Now, it might hold a clue to the ATM robbery, which took place only five miles away the evening of July 4.
Hours before Ferris’ plate was stolen, a similar-looking man driving a similar-looking Dodge Ram showed a black handgun to a 19-year-old man who was using the Wells Fargo ATM near Indian School Road and 83rd Avenue.
[READ MORE: Police ask for help identifying armed robber who held up man at Phoenix ATM]
Phoenix Police say they aren’t sure yet if the two incidents are connected, but they do say that this latest surveillance footage of the plate theft is a lead in the ATM robbery.
Meanwhile, after looking at his footage and the photos of the suspect in the robbery, Ferris believes it’s the same person.
“Being a day apart, now I’m up to almost 99% sure it’s him,” Ferris said.
