CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler’s Sunset Library fully reopens today, nearly six months after being damaged by a gas explosion that destroyed the building next door.

Sue Van Horne, the library administrator, was in her office talking to a staff member that scary August day when she heard a loud bang on the roof. “It felt like the building picked itself up and put itself down, or a jet engine fell out of the sky and landed on the roof,” she recalled. She said the blast next door was so powerful it caused interior classroom window panes to pop off. Debris slammed into the library’s roof, causing lots of damage. Pictures from inside the library show fallen books, ceiling tiles, and broken, hanging lights. Van Horne said it was actually worse than it looked.

While four men were injured in the explosion, Van Horn said she and 40-some who were people inside the library that morning were safely evacuated. Van Horn said loud noises still make her and her staff cringe.

Van Horne and her staff are excited to fully reopen. Library visitors will be able to check email, apply for jobs, and walk around and browse for books. Sunset Library had been open the last few months but on a limited basis. Visitors were able to drop off and pick up books, but couldn’t go past the lobby while construction workers fixed the damage.

More information about Sunset Library's reopening can be found here. Hours and additional information can be found on their website here.