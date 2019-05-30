PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The woman who came forward as a "whistleblower" about safety issues at Lewis Prison in Buckeye will not be disciplined for speaking out.
The Arizona Department of Corrections (ADC) released a statement Thursday night, promising that Sgt. Ana Contreras (who also goes by Gaby) would not face any retaliation or punishment for coming forward with her concerns.
The ADC says it was made aware of allegations of retaliation against Contreras on May 17.
"The Department takes any allegations of retaliation seriously. Our officers and personnel should never be afraid to raise concerns, and when they do, we want those concerns to be addressed," reads a statement from the ADC.
The department said it conducted a review of allegations of retaliation.
The ADC statement reads:
"As a result of that review, ADC Director Charles Ryan has authorized that disciplinary action for five correctional officers, including Sergeant Ana Contreras, be rescinded. This includes two 40-hour suspensions, two 16-hour suspensions and a letter of reprimand. The affected employees will have the action removed from their personnel file, they will be eligible for promotional opportunities, and they will be reimbursed for any lost wages."
"It’s imperative that officers and personnel feel encouraged to raise concerns to leadership when they have them," the statement continued. "Director Ryan’s open door policy for all employees is an example of the Department’s commitment to open communication. The Department continues to work diligently to identify and implement a long-term solution to lock and door issues at Lewis prison. The voices of our officers will be critical as we move forward, and we will continue to make ourselves available to them."
Last month, video surfaced of inmates walking freely in and out of cells at Lewis prison that were supposed to be locked.
A source, not Contreras, told Arizona’s Family that they’re aware of officers complaining about faulty doors for the past year and that inmates are jamming up the tracks of the doors so that they don’t lock. The source said officers are getting seriously hurt because of the lax security.
Contreras had said that she believed Department of Corrections director Charles Ryan had been aware of the problem for years.
“This isn’t something new,” Contreras said.
Contreras said she has worked at Lewis prison for fewer than three years.
“They’ve been pretty broken for that whole time,” she said. “I know there’s staff that has been there longer. There’s (sic) claims that they’ve been broken since like 2000, 2005.”
Contreras said after she downloaded videos of incidents, she "ended up getting 40 hours off and lost a 'lateral promotion,'" which she believes was retaliation for her actions.
She also said there was a closed-door conversation. She said the administration seemed to be more concerned about why she obtained the videos.
"My deputy wanted to try and intimidate me and try to make it seem like I was a criminal, that they could press charges on me for, you know, getting this evidence out there, or obtaining it and having it my possession," she said. "They never addressed, actually, what was on the video as far as the inmates actually being able to come out of their cells."
The union representing prison guards says lock problems led to an inmate’s death and the severe beating of two guards.
Sgt. Contreras did the right thing and should not be in any trouble. These security problems are nothing new, I was a corrections officer years ago and these problems and many other dangerous security risks existed back then. It's an insane situation and many inmates are severely beaten or killed pretty regularly because of poor security and a number of other issues that get ignored.
CO's also are assaulted, attacked, or threatened on a somewhat regular basis. Crappy place to work and they barely make any money; AZDOC definitely needs more money, a lot more money, for safety and so officers can be paid better.
